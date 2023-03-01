Estabrook Capital Management Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,028,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,269,422. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

