Estabrook Capital Management Has $578,000 Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,917 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 12,668,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,453. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

