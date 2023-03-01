Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,431,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,988,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,359. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

