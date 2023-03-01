Estabrook Capital Management Sells 251 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.98. 45,423,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,678,910. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $560.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

