Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Insider Acquires A$51,750.00 in Stock

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Rating) insider Gary Weiss acquired 25,000 shares of Estia Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$51,750.00 ($34,966.22).
Estia Health Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24.
Estia Health Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Estia Health’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.
Estia Health Company Profile
Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
