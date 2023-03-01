Ethic Inc. Acquires 18,478 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.