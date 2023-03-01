Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,955 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

