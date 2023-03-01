Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. 7,522,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,427,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,191. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.