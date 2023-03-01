Ethic Inc. Buys 4,689 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,842. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

