Ethic Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.60 and its 200 day moving average is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.05 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.