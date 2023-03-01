Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Shares Up 0.4%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.97. 6,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Evans Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp ( NYSE:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

