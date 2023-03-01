Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 74.6% in February

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 74,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,157. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.52.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
