Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 74.6% in February

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,200 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 74,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,157. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

