Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,759. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $271.12 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.79. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

