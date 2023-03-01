Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,674 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 19,404,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,287,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

