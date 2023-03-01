Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Everi also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 586,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Everi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everi by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.