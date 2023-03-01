Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Everi also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-$1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 586,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.40.
EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
