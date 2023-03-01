Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.