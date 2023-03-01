Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.45

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 105554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.82. The company has a market cap of C$543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

Extendicare Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.