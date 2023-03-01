Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,750,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 103,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

