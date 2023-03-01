F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

F.N.B. has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 800,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 290,915 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

