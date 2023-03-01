Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Makes New $32.50 Million Investment in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,219,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,502,000. Orla Mining makes up 0.8% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned 3.38% of Orla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 28.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. 157,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.81. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

