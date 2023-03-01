Fairholme Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. 27,468,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,810,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

