Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 645 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 91,735 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,541,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,495. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

