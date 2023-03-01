Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $135,325,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yum China by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 733,505 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Yum China by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after acquiring an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Yum China by 214.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 604,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

Yum China Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,060. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.