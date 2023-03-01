Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.76. 2,863,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.79. The firm has a market cap of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

