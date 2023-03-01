Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,934 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

