Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Finally, First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.86. 4,839,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.