Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 441,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 115,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 4,464,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

