Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,132.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 423,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,201,000 after purchasing an additional 413,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,242.9% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 316,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 302,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.67. 6,365,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,754. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $104.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

