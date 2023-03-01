Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Shares Up 10%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 124,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 78,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

About Fancamp Exploration

(Get Rating)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fancamp Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fancamp Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.