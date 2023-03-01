Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $115,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after purchasing an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 594.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total value of $1,993,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total value of $1,993,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,038,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,575. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

