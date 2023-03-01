Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of ServiceNow worth $186,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.52. The company had a trading volume of 578,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,625. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

