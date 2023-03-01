Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 46,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

CTLT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. 769,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.