Farallon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Biogen worth $81,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $274.80. The stock had a trading volume of 708,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,829. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.73.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

