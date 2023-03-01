Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754,861 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cogent Biosciences worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,881,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 842,796 shares during the last quarter.

COGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 255,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,441. The firm has a market cap of $597.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

