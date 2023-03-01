Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754,861 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cogent Biosciences worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,881,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 842,796 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
