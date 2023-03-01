Farallon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,207,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of IQVIA worth $581,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.03. 512,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.