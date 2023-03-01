Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases 947,269 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947,269 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises about 1.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.73% of New York Times worth $225,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in New York Times by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in New York Times by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 270,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times Increases Dividend

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 536,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

