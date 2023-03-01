Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 645,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,000 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Dynatrace worth $250,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,623. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.30, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

