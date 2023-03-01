Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 89,053 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,252,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,053 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 2.0% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $330,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Centene by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Centene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,550. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

