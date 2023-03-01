FCA Corp TX Acquires 85 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. 2,519,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,708. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

