FCA Corp TX Buys 1,105 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCZ traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,578. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

