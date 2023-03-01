FCA Corp TX Buys 3,785 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.61% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. 125,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

