FCA Corp TX Grows Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

