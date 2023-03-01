FCA Corp TX Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BSCQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 516,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,623. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $20.59.

