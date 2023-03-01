FCA Corp TX Has $5.04 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 777,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,107. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.