FCA Corp TX Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3,191.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after buying an additional 331,764 shares during the period.

SUB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,841. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

