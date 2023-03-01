FCA Corp TX Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,316. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.91 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $396.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

