FCA Corp TX Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,926 shares of company stock worth $13,606,926. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

