FCA Corp TX Sells 386 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 161,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,853. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

