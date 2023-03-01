Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.84

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 142278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Trading Up 8.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 587,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,220,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,931,000 after purchasing an additional 965,940 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.