Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 16,142 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.34% of Digital Realty Trust worth $97,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after purchasing an additional 799,633 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $59,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.73. 1,475,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

